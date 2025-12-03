SEAN TEMBO INSULTING LANGUAGE CASE ADJOURNED TO 9 DECEMBER





THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has adjourned the case in which Economic Progress Party President Sean Tembo is charged with using insulting language against President Hakainde Hichilema.

The matter has been adjourned to 9 December 2025 after State witness failed to appear before court.





Tembo is facing two counts of using insulting language, offences he is alleged to have committed between August and October 2023.





The charges are under Section 179 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



Diamond TV