Sean Tembo sues Slapdee, demands K10,000!

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo has sued Zambian rapper Mwila Musonda , popularly known as Slapdee for failing to honour a performance contract According to a letter of demand from the Small Claim Court, Tembo wants Slapdee to pay back the K10,000 received as downpayment upon being engaged to perform at his lodge in Ngwerere, but never showed up.



“I am hereby demanding from you the sum of K10,000 plus costs and interest being in respect of money refund of deposit made towards entertainment services not provided, ” read the letter in part.

Credit – Daily Revelation