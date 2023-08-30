Sean Tembo urges President HH to congratulate the Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa on his re-election

PeP STATEMENT ON VARIOUS NATIONAL MATTERS

Lusaka, 29th August 2023

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we would like to urge President Hakainde Hichilema to congratulate the Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his re-election. It is becoming increasingly awkward for President Hakainde Hichilema to remain silent amidst other neighbouring leaders extending their congratulations, especially given the fact that President Hakainde Hichilema is the current Chairman of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security. It must be noted that the issues which President Hakainde Hichilema is contending regarding the Zimbabwe general election, such as unfair press coverage, prevention of opposition parties from holding rallies etcetera, are the exact things which President Hakainde Hichilema is doing to the opposition in Zambia. Therefore he lacks the moral pedestal to stand on and condemn the Zimbabwean general election.

2. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to appeal to Government to consider allowing Street Vendors to return to the streets while putting in place measures that will ensure there is proper order and cleanliness. It is worth noting that almost every country in the world has street vendors and the only problem that we had with our street vendors is that they were disorderly and recklessly disposed of litter thereby making the streets dirty. Therefore, instead of eliminating street vending completely, Government should come up with a system that will ensure street vendors are operating in a clean and orderly fashion. It is evident that street vendors are a key sector of our economy and their removal has resulted in a slow down in economic activity even for established businesses.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have noted with regret that a senior State House security official as well as a senior Zambia Police Service Commissioner is among those that have been implicated in the Gold Scandal. We therefore call upon Government to consider inviting a reputable and independent foreign law enforcement agency such as the Scotland Yard or the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to come and assist with this important and yet complex investigation. In as much as our Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has so far tried to be objective and firm in this investigation, their objectivity and firmness is likely to get compromised the closer they get to people around President Hakainde Hichilema.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are alarmed and disappointed with the decision of the CBU Management to expel the former COBUSU students union President Mr. Castro Mulilo for allegedly allowing students to boycott class in order to mourn two of their colleagues who were killed in a road traffic accident near campus. First of all it was unreasonable for CBU Management to expect students to attend class when they had a sudden shocking bereavement just meters away from their dormitories and classrooms. Therefore, in this particular instance Mr. Costa Mulilo must be commended for acting with the wisdom of an adult by calling off classes. Therefore CBU Management’s expulsion of the former COBUSU President who is a final year student, is harsh, unnecessary and done in bad faith. We therefore appeal to the Vice Chancellor of the Copperbelt University to reconsider the University’s decision regarding Mr. Castro Mulilo so that he can return to class and finish his programme of study uninterrupted. That is the humane thing to do. That is the reasonable thing to do. That is the just thing to do.

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)

LIBERTY HOUSE

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA