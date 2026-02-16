SEAN TEMBO VOWS MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES OVER BLOCKED MEDICAL TRAVEL OF  EDGAR LUNGU THIS AUGUST WHEN HE BECOMES PRESIDENT

SEAN ‘ZERO’ TEMBO VOWS MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES OVER BLOCKED MEDICAL TRAVEL OF FORMER PRESIDENT THIS AUGUST WHEN HE BECOMES PRESIDENT





Leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress, Sean ‘Zero’ Tembo, has issued a stark warning: those accused of obstructing urgent medical care for the late former President Edgar Lungu will face the full weight of the law.





Unveiling his top five priorities for his t day in office, Tembo declared that any individual found to have participated in preventing Lungu from seeking medical treatment abroad would be pursued, prosecuted, and charged with manslaughter.





Framing the matter as one of justice rather than politics, Tembo vowed that accountability would be relentless—promising a sweeping legal reckoning for what he described as a grave denial of care with fatal consequences.

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP) 2026 MANIFESTO SUMMARY

A. Top 5 Deliverables of a Sean E. Tembo Presidency – On Inauguration Day

i) Tax holidays given to the mines by the UPND administration, shall be revoked;

ii) All students admitted to Government and private universities will be given student loans;

iii) Volunteer medical personnel will be employed by Government and paid arrears for work already done;

iv) All farmers who suffered from delayed FRA payments shall receive interest payments, and Government to announce FRA purchase price for crops 3 months before commencement of farming season;

v) All persons who prevented ECL from leaving the country to seek medical attention, shall be investigated and prosecuted for manslaughter.

B. Top 5 Deliverables of a Sean E. Tembo Presidency – 100 Days in Office

i) Work permits for foreign employees will be reviewed and revoked unless in very exceptional cases;

ii) An independent tribunal will be established to review all court convictions in the past 5 years;

iii) All Government contracts below K1 billion will be awarded to 100% Zambian owned companies only;

iv) The contract for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way project will be reviewed and renegotiated;

v) All compensations awarded to UPND members and supporters through consent judgments shall be reviewed and revoked, and the money recovered, on account of conflict of interest.

C. Top 5 Deliverables of a Sean E. Tembo Presidency – 3 Years in Office

i) The Constitution shall be amended to reduce the number of MPs to 100; being 10 per province;

ii) CDF shall be replaced with a Ward Development Fund (WDF) and managed by Local Authorities;

iii) The Constitution shall be amended so that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Director General of the ACC shall be elected for a 3 year term by members of the Law Association of Zambia and the Auditor General and the Director General of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) shall be elected into office for a 3 year term by members of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZiCA);

iv) The Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) shall be reformed by limiting the maximum loan amount to K20,000, opening a branch in each district and providing mentorship services;

v) The Constitution to be amended so that all Ministers shall be appointed from outside Parliament.



D. Top 5 Deliverables of a Sean E. Tembo Presidency – 5 Years in Office

i) National universities will have been built in the 6 provincial centres that currently do not have a Government university, being; Mongu, Kasama, Chipata, Choma, Mansa and Solwezi;

ii) Dual carriage-way tarred roads will have been constructed from Lusaka to each provincial capital;

iii) The capacity for NCZ will have been enhanced and price of fertilizer reduced to K300 per 50kg bag;

iv) Government will be buying all the gold produced locally in order to enhance gold reserves at BoZ;

v) The exchange rate to the US dollar will be less than K10, and the inflation rate less than 5 percent.

E. Top 5 Deliverables of a Sean E. Tembo Presidency – 10 Years in Office

i) Tarred roads would have been constructed linking each and every Chief’s Palace across the country;

ii) Electricity generation capacity will have been increased to double the demand;

iii) School classroom infrastructure would have been increased to a ratio of 1 classroom to 30 learners;

iv) A state-owned company will be producing at least of 50% of all minerals mined in Zambia by value;

v) University Teaching Hospitals will have been established in each and every provincial centre