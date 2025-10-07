SEAN TEMBO’S TONSE ALLIANCE successfully held its 15th meeting of the Council of Leaders today(PICTURES)

The TONSE ALLIANCE successfully held it’s 15th meeting of the Council of Leaders today. The meeting was chaired by Hon Maureen Mabonga, in accordance with article 14(i) of the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution.





The Alliance will hold a Press Briefing tomorrow, Wednesday, 8th October 2025 at 10:00hrs, to communicate the resolutions of today’s meeting. A total of 8 resolutions were made.