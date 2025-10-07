SEAN TEMBO’S TONSE ALLIANCE successfully held its 15th meeting of the Council of Leaders today(PICTURES)

The TONSE ALLIANCE successfully held it’s 15th meeting of the Council of Leaders today. The meeting was chaired by Hon Maureen Mabonga, in accordance with article 14(i) of the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution.
The Alliance will hold a Press Briefing tomorrow, Wednesday, 8th October 2025 at 10:00hrs, to communicate the resolutions of today’s meeting. A total of 8 resolutions were made.
The Tonse Alliance is Dead.
Mr Sean Tembo with your partner in Zeros, KBF you are not going anywhere.
Is that what you call a successful Meeting?
Your expanded list of Council of Leaders had over 80 names. The people at your so called meeting are not even close to 10!
Where is Apostle Dan Pule, the so called First Vice Chairman? Even Hon Brian Mundubile has decided to run for cover!
This is the beginning of the end of the Tonse Alliance, and it’s because of you Mr Sean Tembo and your partner in Zeros, Kelvin Bwalya Fube.