San Francisco Under Siege: Second Attack in Days Hits OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Luxury Home





San Francisco police arrested two suspects after shots were fired early Sunday morning near the Russian Hill mansion of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. No one was injured in the incident





A passing vehicle slowed near the $27 million property around 1:40 a.m. Surveillance footage and security staff reported a passenger extending a hand from the window and firing toward the home. The car sped off, but its license plate led officers to 25-year-old Amanda Tom and 23-year-old Muhamad Tarik Hussein. Police detained them nearby on Taylor Street without resistance.





A search of their residence turned up three firearms, which were seized. Both face charges of negligent discharge of a firearm.





This marks the second violent incident at Altman’s home in less than 72 hours. On Friday, 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the property’s gate, starting a small fire that security quickly put out. He then reportedly threatened to burn down OpenAI’s headquarters in Mission Bay and was arrested there.





Authorities are investigating both cases. The back-to-back attacks highlight growing security risks for high-profile tech figures in a city long plagued by crime and disorder.