Breaking news



Second Suspect Arrested in Murder of E-Hailing Driver in Pretoria



Authorities have confirmed a second arrest in connection with the brutal killing of an e-hailing driver in Pretoria West this week, as investigators continue to hunt for additional suspects.





The 22-year-old driver was allegedly attacked and murdered inside his vehicle after accepting a ride request in the Pretoria West area on 11 February 2026.



A disturbing dashcam video that circulated on social media showed the driver being assaulted by two passengers before his body was later found in Atteridgeville alongside the hijacked car.





Gauteng police initially arrested a female suspect who is expected to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on charges of carjacking and murder.





In a fresh development, law enforcement confirmed that a second suspect believed to have been involved in the fatal hijacking has now also been apprehended, although a third individual reportedly remains at large.





Police have urged anyone with information that could help crack the case to come forward as the investigation continues.