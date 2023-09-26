Secondary School Exam Performance Drops

General Education Certificate -GEC- and Junior Secondary Examination Results has recorded a drop in the pass rates as compared to 2022.

Education Minister, DOUGLOUS SYAKALIMA says out of the 135,246 candidates that sat for the General Education Certificate, 109, 355 candidates passed in at least one subject.

He says 25,821 candidates failed all subjects they sat for.

Mr SYAKALIMA says this compared to 2022 represents a decline of 7.79 percent in pass rates.

He says in the Junior Secondary Examinations, 24,860 failed the examination, out of the 128,136 candidates that sat for the exam.

Meanwhile, Mr. SYAKALIMA is disappointed over the riotous action by some UNZA students

He said he will not tolerant any politically motivated mischief from the student adding that the Ministry is closely monitoring results of the Police investigations in the matter.

Mr SYAKALIMA says Government is working hard to ensure the environment for students in higher education institutions is conducive and will NOT allow criminals to influence students behaviour negatively