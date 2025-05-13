Secret Epstein footage that could show Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre is set to be released

Abombshell video footage taken by Jeffrey Epstein, which could show Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, is expected to be released in the United States.

The FBI has been reviewing ‘tens of thousands of videos’ of paedophile Epstein, according to US Attorney-General Pam Bondi.

Legal papers filed by Ms Giuffre prior to her suicide last month outline her belief that US authorities hold footage of her having s£x with powerful Epstein associates.

The disgraced financier, who died by suicide while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019, is understood to have had hidden cameras around all his homes.

Federal investigators seized a number of them following his death, and the material contained on them is understood to form part of the ‘Epstein Files’.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to make these public, with the White House stating earlier this month that the release of the ‘bulk’ of the files is being worked on.

A source told The Sun: ‘Andrew will be sweating over their release. If there’s anything in there that involves him, it would pile more misery and humiliation on him.’

Unpublished tapes from an interview Ms Giuffre gave regarding Prince Andrew are also said to have emerged.

In them, Ms. Giuffre reveals a ‘specific personal detail’ about him that is said to be ‘highly embarrassing’, according to journalist Barry Levine, who has written a book on Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ms Giuffre, who took her own life at her home in Australia on April 25, claimed she was 17 when she was trafficked to Prince Andrew for sex on three occasions.

He has strongly denied the allegations, and Ms Giuffre received an out-of-court settlement in February 2022.

The payout figure, which has never been disclosed, may become clear as her estate is bequeathed to her estranged husband and three children.

It was reported at the time that he paid her around $12million, a figure which has been disputed.

Giuffre was one of the most prominent accusers of Epstein and his former girlfriend Maxwell, claiming the pair kept her as a sex slave as a teen.

The 41-year-old took her own life on April 25 at her farmhouse north of Perth, after the ‘toll of abuse… became unbearable’, according to her family.