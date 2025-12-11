SECRETARY TO CABINET ISSUES STERN WARNING TO CIVIL SERVANTS WITH POLITICAL AMBITIONS AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS

By Nelson Zulu

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has warned civil servants with political ambitions ahead of the 2026 elections to resign or face disciplinary action.

Speaking during the eighth Senior Public Service management meeting in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Kangwa urged civil servants to remain focused on driving economic development for the benefit of ordinary citizens, emphasizing that government business must continue uninterrupted even in an election year.

He stressed that the public service is the permanent backbone of government, responsible for providing stability, continuity and strategic oversight to ensure the effective delivery of developmental programmes and services.

Mr. Kangwa has acknowledged efforts by controlling officers that have supported economic growth, but expressed concern over persistent procurement irregularities, weak adherence to cabinet decisions and instances of corruption that have undermined government developmental agenda.

He highlighted the low usage of the electronic cabinet system, noting that while conveyances and directives are routinely circulated, they are not always accessed or acted upon, causing delays in the implementation of presidential and cabinet decisions.

