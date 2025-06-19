Secretary to the Cabinet Mr Patrick Kangwa has not  resigned

STATEMENT BY MR THABO KAWANA, PERMANENT SECRETARY MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA, ON THE PURPORTED RESIGNATION OF SECRETARY TO THE CABINET MR PATRICK K. KANGWA

Government wishes to dismiss rumours circulating on social media to the effect that the Secretary to the Cabinet Mr Patrick Kangwa has resigned.

The rumours are totally false, as Mr Kangwa is currently in office working and there is no cause for him to resign.

I wish to take this opportunity to appeal to all citizens to dismiss the rumour with the contempt it deserves

I also wish to ask the law enforcement agencies to curb the circulation of false information especially at the time when the country is in mourning.

[Signature]

Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA

19th June, 2025