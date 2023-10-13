Secretary to the Cabinet praises Government’s Improved Financial Management

SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has commended the administration’s remarkable strides in financial management as revealed in the Auditor General’s report.

Kangwa’s remarks came as he discussed the findings of the latest Auditor General’s report in Lusaka this morning, which showcased a positive trajectory in the government’s handling of finances for the year ending in December 2022.

Kangwa began his speech by acknowledging the collective effort of the government and its commitment to reducing audit queries to zero, a goal that President Hakainde Hichilema has been relentlessly advocating for.

He emphasized that the Auditor General’s report highlighted substantial improvements in the financial management of the government, setting a new standard for accountability.

“This report presents a positive trajectory in our financial management,” Kangwa noted, emphasizing that it’s a significant achievement considering the challenges of transitioning from the previous government’s management in August 2021.

He praised the current team’s dedication and teamwork, underscoring that the report reflects their hard work.

One of the highlights of Kangwa’s address was the revelation that the number of ministries and provinces not cited in the Auditor General’s report had doubled, from seven in 2021 to 14 in 2022.

This achievement indicated a clear improvement in public financial management.

Kangwa also recognized ministries and provinces that received zero audit queries, an accomplishment he encouraged others to strive for.

The heartening aspect was the year-on-year reduction of irregularities reported by the Auditor General.

Of the 37 types of irregularities, 25 had seen a substantial reduction, equating to a remarkable 70% decrease.

“In short, we only had 11 that went up,” Kangwa highlighted, adding that the drop in misappropriation of funds, from 5 million to 135,000 kwacha, was a significant 97% reduction.

Kangwa expressed his gratitude to the President, Cabinet Ministers, and the Internal Audit Oversight Committee for their support and dedication in achieving these milestones.

The Secretary to the Cabinet also praised the open-door policy of the Cabinet Office, which facilitated close communication with the Auditor General and led to a better understanding of audit queries and their resolution.

Kangwa also underscored that these achievements were a testament to the government’s ability to work as a team and its commitment to improving financial management.

He urged all government officials to continue their efforts and maintain the momentum in managing public finances.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba