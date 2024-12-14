PRESS STATEMENT



*SECRETARY TO THE TREASURY FELIX NKULUKUSA AND PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ARE LYING: $80 MILLION WAS NOT ERRONEOUSLY PAID TO CHINA*- Kasonde Mwenda C -EFF President



14th December 2024.



As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and on behalf of the Zambian citizens, we categorically reject and expose the lies perpetuated by the UPND government, claiming that a colossal $80 million debt payment to China was made in error. This blatant misinformation tarnishes the image of Zambia and demonstrates an alarming lack of accountability, transparency, and seriousness on the part of this government.





It is inconceivable that such an error could occur, even in the most disorganized or incompetent administration. This fabricated narrative is an insult to the intelligence of the Zambian people and a desperate attempt to conceal the truth: this payment is legitimate and directly undermines the UPND’s false claims of having successfully restructured Zambia’s debt.





The UPND government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, has built its narrative on lies. First, they claimed to have achieved a “debt restructuring miracle.” Now, when exposed for making a debt payment they swore had been resolved, they attempt to cover it up with another lie, falsely labeling it as an erroneous transfer.





*Why This Error Claim is a Lie*

Unless this payment resulted from deliberate corruption at the highest level, it is virtually impossible for an $80 million international transfer to occur as an error. Let us explain why:



1. *Rigorous Approval Processes*



Such payments require multiple layers of approval within the Treasury, Bank of Zambia, and the Ministry of Finance, often reaching the President.

Documentation, including agreements and invoices, must accompany such payments, ensuring that the transaction aligns with proper procedures.





2. *Sophisticated Systems and Oversight*



Zambia’s financial systems are designed to prevent such errors. Automated checks and multi-level verifications make it impossible for such a large payment to “slip through.”

Dual or multi-signatory protocols ensure that no single individual can authorize a payment of this magnitude.





3. *Bank Oversight*



International payments must pass through correspondent banks, which verify and ensure compliance with terms before releasing funds.

A payment of $80 million would undergo intense scrutiny, both automated and manual, to ensure accuracy.





4. *Debt-Specific Safeguards*



Debt repayments follow pre-agreed schedules that are transparent to both Zambia and its creditors. There is no room for “spontaneous errors.”

The Improbability of Human or Technical Errors



For this payment to be an “error,” it would have required numerous simultaneous failures across multiple levels of oversight—an absurd notion in any functional system.

Even in the rare instance of data entry errors or miscommunication, the amount would have triggered internal reviews long before payment.





*The Real Issue: Lies and Deception*

President Hichilema and his administration have continuously misled the nation. After claiming to have restructured Zambia’s debt, they are now exposed for making payments they insisted were unnecessary. This latest deception is an insult to the Zambian people, designed to mask their failure to deliver on promises.





We challenge the UPND government to:



1. *Provide Evidence of This “Error”*: Release all documentation showing how such an error could occur despite Zambia’s rigorous systems and oversight.

2. *Reverse the Payment If It Was a Mistake:* If the payment is truly erroneous, why has it not been reversed?





3. *Tell the Truth About Zambia’s Debt Status*: The lies must stop. Zambians deserve to know the truth about the government’s mishandling of national debt.

*Conclusion*

The EFF stands firm in holding this government accountable. President Hakainde Hichilema and Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa owe the Zambian people an honest explanation. This charade must end.





We demand transparency and an immediate response to these pressing concerns. The Zambian people deserve leaders who prioritize their interests, not a government that peddles lies to cover up its incompetence and failure.



Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.



Issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Kasonde Mwenda C.

President