SECRETARY TO THE TREASURY SAYS GOVT TO REALIGN BUDGET FOR ELECTION SHORTFALL





By Nelson Zulu



Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has disclosed that government will realign the current budgetary allocations to cover a funding shortfall in this year’s election.





Mr. Nkulukusa has told Phoenix News in an interview that the K1.2 billion allocated for the election is insufficient due to the recent constitutional amendment expanding parliamentary representation, adding new constituencies and Members of Parliament.





He explains that the expansion increases election logistics and operational costs, including printing ballot boxes and papers, arranging polling materials, and funding newly created parliamentary salaries and allowances.





Mr. Nkulukusa notes that these unplanned items place pressure on the election envelope, prompting government to adjust budget allocations to ensure uninterrupted preparations.



PHOENIX NEWS