SECURITY GUARD IMPLICATED IN KILLING OF FUEL ATTENDANT AT RUBIS



A security guard at Rubis Service Station is currently on the run following his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery that resulted in the death of a female fuel attendant.





The incident, which occurred at the same service station, also left another attendant critically injured and battling for his life in hospital.





According to sources, the guard, along with his accomplices, used metal bars to carry out the attack.





The deceased, a mother of three, was reportedly on duty when the incident happened.





Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, and investigations are ongoing. More details will be provided as the story develops.



