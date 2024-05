SECURITY GUARD SHOT AT DRAKE’S TORONTO HOME

Toronto police have said a security guard was shot overnight outside the home of Canadian rapper Drake.

It comes amid his escalating war of words with US rap rival Kendrick Lamar.

Police said suspects in a vehicle shot the guard at the corner of the Park Lane Circle mansion around 08:00hrs on Tuesday before fleeing the scene.

It remains unclear if Drake was at home when the incident occurred or whether he was a target of the shooting.

