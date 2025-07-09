Security tightened at KZN commissioner’s home after explosive corruption claims



Security has been significantly intensified at the Durban home of KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, following his explosive allegations against top national police officials.





During a press briefing on July 6, Mkhwanazi accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya of colluding with organised crime syndicates and interfering in high-profile political murder investigations.





The revelations have ignited a national firestorm and stirred public debate over corruption and factionalism within the South African Police Service (SAPS).





In the wake of these claims, heavily armed officers including members of the elite National Intervention Unit have been deployed outside Mkhwanazi’s upscale residence.





Witnesses observed a marked police SUV and a Golf 7 stationed nearby, with officers maintaining a high-visibility presence.





While the increased security initially startled residents in the affluent neighbourhood, many now view it as a protective and necessary measure given the gravity of the allegations and potential threats to the commissioner’s safety.





The nation remains on edge as it awaits further developments in what could become one of the most consequential integrity crises to hit South African policing in recent memory.