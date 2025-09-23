See pictures of mother and daughter expecting child for same man (See Pictures)

A new controversy has erupted online after a mother revealed that both she and her daughter are expecting children by the same man.

The revelation was made through an Instagram post on the account @DanisWing, which featured baby bump photos of the mother, daughter, and the man involved.

The post sparked outrage across social media, with many users flooding the comment section in disbelief and criticism.

Despite the backlash, the mother expressed joy over the situation and shared her excitement about the upcoming births.

“My daughter and I are welcoming two littles by same man and we can’t wait for their arrival. This love is unmatched,” the post reads.