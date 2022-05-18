Butambi bwesu to seek leadership, says PF presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili.

But UPND chairperson for mines Percy Chanda said “the visit to the Chitimukulu by a bunch of shameless tribalists to seek tribal sympathy and solidarity from His Majesty is a dangerous gimmick that has potential to set this nation on fire.”

But another PF presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba said by now people know that tribalists and those that rely on ethnic-driven politics see everything in their lenses.

During a meeting with the paramount chief of the Bemba people, Chitimukulu yesterday when several PF officials, members and presidential aspirants visited him at his palace for what they termed consultations on the state of the nation, Kambwili, chipping in to what the Chitimukulu said about how leadership in Bemba land was established through a vigorous process, described the scenario where a lot of Bembas are seeking to lead the party as intambi.

During the meeting, Chitimukulu said it was important to exchange ideas with all stakeholders, including the government and those in the opposition as Zambia belonged to all.

“We are Zambians and this is our country, a party just rules. This party comes and reigns and goes, another one comes in. But this is our country. We the Zambian people are the owners of this country…that is why we need to reflect on where exactly our country is going because this is our country,” Chitimukulu said, adding that if problems were being noticed it was wise to dialogue on how best to resolve them. “There is no use, abantu nkabaletekafye, baletekafye. Peace ifwile ukuba kubantu abengi…we have to make sure the one Zambia one nation is working and how is it working.”

He insisted that this country belongs to Zambians and not to a political party, hence the need to unite.

Chitimukulu said tribal wars finished a long time ago, and therefore tribal divisions could not be entertained now, saying Zambians had a lot of things in common, including inter-tribal marriages.

He said unlike in other countries where people identified themselves through things like the wearing of hats, such was very uncommon in this country as people have integrated well.

He said problems only arose when people felt burnt out politically and now started exploring other things such as tribe, when politics is supposed to be based on ideas as opposed to tribe.

“These things are not very very good. We have lived in Zambia very peacefully with each other but it will be bad if we start bringing in conflicts. We need these consultations, we need to be meeting,” Chitimukulu said.

He leadership was formed out of conflict rather than just following, saying the country tried the one party state but there were always pockets here and there thinking differently as people don’t always think the same way.

“They are different, let them express what they want,” Chitimukulu said, saying even in Bemba land leadership was birthed through a vigorous process.

Kambwili then chipped in saying people were wondering why there were so many Bembas seeking the presidency of PF.

“But iyo mukwai butambi bwesu (It’s part of our tradition),” Kambwili said.

Continuing, Chitimukulu said said democracy was there in the country therefore those who win must become leaders for all the people.

“Twala umfwanafye ngafilya tumfwana, ni change fye (we continue on the same unity path. What has happened is simply change). But it does not mean that the people have changed,” he said.

Kambwili said the consultation would not end with the paramount chief but would extend to the other Bemba areas and other provinces.

But the UPND’s Chanda accused those who visited the chief as wanting to plunge this country into tribal wars to cover up their crimes.

"The Chitimukulu must refuse to be a tool of the PF tribal reb…