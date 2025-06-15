SEER 1’S COMMENTARY ON ECL’S DEATH DANGEROUS AND DIVISIVE — MMD.





By Rev Vernon Daka

MMD Deputy National Treasurer



My concerns are valid and may reflect the thoughts of many Zambians who are troubled by the public commentary of Seer 1, especially concerning the recent death of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL). Let me address this in a clear and detailed manner.





My Critical View on Seer 1’s Commentary on ECL’s Death,

The passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has deeply affected the nation. It is a moment for mourning, reflection, and unity. However, the public statement made by Seer 1 (Andrew Ejimadu), a controversial figure who presents himself as a man of God, I feel has caused further division, confusion, and emotional distress—especially among Zambians still grappling with grief.





1. Seer 1’s Core Mistake: Taking Political Sides

A person who claims to speak for God must reflect God’s character—righteousness, impartiality, compassion, and truth. However, Seer 1 has used this solemn moment not to encourage healing, but to push a political narrative and attack certain individuals. He has taken sides publicly, blaming some and excusing others, without full context or moral balance. This is not the role of a prophet or spiritual leader, especially in a foreign land.





God’s servants are called to mediate peace, not stir tension. A true prophetic voice brings the nation together—Seer 1 did the opposite.





2. Lack of Spiritual Sensitivity

Instead of helping Zambians mourn and seek God’s direction during a national crisis, Seer 1 turned a sacred moment into a spectacle. Death—especially of a national leader—is not a time for self-promotion, political endorsement, or divisive commentary. Seer 1 has trivialized a national tragedy, showing spiritual immaturity and a lack of reverence.





3. Abuse of Influence and Misinformation

Seer 1 is not Zambian, yet he wields influence over a section of Zambians, especially youth who follow him on social media. That influence carries spiritual and ethical responsibility, which he has abused. By spreading unverified, biased, and emotionally manipulative messages, he is fueling confusion, resentment, and division—at a time when Zambians need clarity, comfort, and unity.





4. Undermining Zambian Sovereignty

Seer 1 is a foreigner. While Zambia is a peaceful and tolerant nation, he has overstepped boundaries. He is meddling in internal affairs, making political statements that could incite public unrest or influence national sentiment in ways that are neither healthy nor respectful. Zambia must protect its sovereignty—foreign nationals should not be allowed to interfere in sensitive state matters, especially in such a divisive tone.





5. Exploiting the Name of God

Perhaps the gravest mistake is that Seer 1 continues to speak “in the name of God,” while violating biblical principles:



God is not the author of confusion (1 Corinthians 14:33).





Woe to those who say, “Thus says the Lord,” when the Lord has not spoken (Ezekiel 13:6).



Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God (Matthew 5:9).



Seer 1 has brought confusion, accusation, and division—not peace.





A Word to the Zambian People

Zambians must not take this lightly. The spiritual manipulation of a grieving nation is dangerous. This is not just about politics—it is about the soul of the nation.





Let us:



Be discerning about who we listen to.



Protect national peace and sovereignty from foreign interference.



Honor the dead with dignity.





Seek God’s wisdom, not sensationalism.



Hold spiritual leaders accountable, especially when they mislead or exploit.





Final Word

Seer 1’s appearance during this time of national mourning is not a prophetic act—it is a reckless misuse of spiritual authority and a violation of Zambia’s peace. Zambians must guard their minds, protect their hearts, and pray for unity, truth, and healing.





Let the Church, traditional leaders, and all responsible citizens stand up and reject voices that divide, regardless of how popular or powerful they may appear.





Rev Vernon Daka

MMD DEPUTY NATIONAL TREASURER