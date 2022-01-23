Seer 1 has now become HH’s chief advisor, says Chilubi member of parliament (PF) Mulenga Fube.

But UPND member Christine Phiri said as society is dynamic, the President can speak about issues which have been said by any other person, including Seer 1, but that does not mean that he is getting advice from him.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Fube said he was saddened with the polarisation of the Church in the country, where many because of love of money and fame, because vuvuzelas for either the PF or the opposition during the general election campaigns, which has rendered them ineffective now on the many issues happening in the country, pointing to increased prices of fuel and electricity and subsequently the rise in the cost of living.

He said those who supported the UPND also happened to mix up with people “like the number 1 Advisor of possibly the President, because what Seer 1 says is what comes out the next day from the President.”

“For instance if he (Seer 1) says anything, even when he says ‘you promise heaven and earth’, you find that the President operates that the next day. If Seer 1 has released a video on ministers stealing and they are disappointing the President, the President will be cautioning the ministers, and will twist it to say that they are being taught by PF elements,” Fube said. “Seer 1 is the chief advisor from the way things are coming out. He was the chief advisor before elections, he’s still the chief advisor. I don’t fear Seer 1 myself if he wants he can take me on with his curses and the like. I am above that…Seer 1 has confessed that he does not really support the Christ we talk about…away from the main doctrines of different Christian Churches despite the diversity.”

He said even those from the Church who took sides in supporting the PF became vuvuzelas and compromised themselves in the process. He said the 2021 elections, also saw something unique in that even the Catholics who have been objective, some individuals within the Church compromised themselves.

Fube further said he heard Education minister Douglas Siakalima complain about teachers who supported PF, but did not talk about teachers who supported the UPND.

“To me actually the teachers who were supporting them they are supposed to be disciplined. May be the teachers that were supporting the PF can even hide under supporting the government of the days because me when I was DC I was saying you must read the PF manifesto and make sure that you implement the 7th National Development Plan. And there is nothing wrong with that. What is wrong is to be partisan,” Fube said, adding that it was not wise to victimize the civil servants, even career ones, just because they served under the PF.

But Phiri, the UPND losing parliamentary candidate for Milanzi in the 2021 general elections, said just because the President might have coincidentally said something which might have been said by anyone, including Seer 1, did not mean that he was seeking their advice.

She said the President is someone who has been consistent about preaching against corruption, from his time in the opposition, and right into State House after he took office. Phiri said President Hichilema has consistently warned his ministers, government and party officials that he did not want to associate with people who were corrupt.

“At one point he even said all of you coming to me say they want to go to DMMU because you have seen there is money there, which people can easily abuse,” said Phiri. – https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/seer-1-has-now-become-hhs-chief-advisor-charges-mp/