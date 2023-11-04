Senate authorises US Navy’s first female commander

The Senate has agreed that Admiral Lisa Franchetti should become the leader of the US Navy.

As the head of the Navy, she is the first woman to join a special group of high-ranking military officers called the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Her appointment was accepted with a vote of 95 in favor and 1 against, as the Senate made an effort to fill important positions in military leadership.

A senator from the Republican party is trying to stop the appointment of military personnel because they disagree with the Pentagon’s policy on abortion.

The person is a 38-year veteran of the Navy. They used to be in charge of the US 6th Fleet and US naval forces in South Korea, and they also commanded a group of aircraft carriers.

President Joe Biden nominated a woman for the first time to lead a military service branch of the Pentagon.

The US Coast Guard is led by a woman named Admiral Linda Fagan. However, instead of being part of the Department of Defense, it falls under the Department of Homeland Security.

Senators also took up two other important positions.

General David Allvin became the top officer in the US Air Force and Lt Gen Chris Mahoney became the second-in-command of the Marine Corps. This happened quickly because the Commandant of the Marine Corps had a heart attack.

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville has been stopping the Democrat-led Senate from approving almost 400 military promotions for the past nine months. He opposes a Pentagon policy that covers the travel costs of service members who need to go to another state for an abortion.

On Wednesday night, the Republicans disagreed with him for the first time and loudly stated the names of 61 people to vote on each one separately, which went around his refusal.

Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan criticized Mr. Tuberville for punishing the careers of US troops. He mentioned that these soldiers had nothing to do with a policy dispute and had no authority to resolve it.

Many military officials and lawmakers believe that he is endangering the safety of the United States during the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that both groups need to cooperate to make sure our military is fully ready and has all the resources it needs to protect the American people, especially during this difficult time.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he is happy that some job assignments have been approved, but he also said that the extremely long wait to confirm our military’s top leaders has harmed our military’s preparedness and created unnecessary burdens on military families.

“He said in a statement that these individuals are excellent leaders who have served their country for many years. He is confident that they will continue to be great leaders of our group as they address the important national security concerns we face during these difficult times. ”

However, we still have over 370 highly qualified leaders who have had their nominations delayed for no good reason.