Senegal’s Prime Minister Slams Trump as “Man of Chaos” Over Iran War



Ousmane Sonko has strongly criticised Donald Trump over the ongoing US–Israel war with Iran, calling him a “man of chaos” who has “destabilised the world.”





Speaking in Dakar, Sonko said the war has failed to achieve its objectives while pushing the global economy into unnecessary instability. He argued that powerful nations are driving conflicts that have serious consequences for smaller economies, especially in Africa.





The remarks come as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, with many countries facing increasing fuel prices and economic pressure as a result of the conflict.





Sonko’s comments reflect growing frustration among some African leaders, who are calling for greater independence from Western influence and a more balanced global order.