Senegal’s ruling coalition concedes victory in election

The governing coalition in Senegal has congratulated the opposition candidate, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on winning the presidential election.

Provisional results from Sunday’s poll showed Mr Faye had a strong lead over former Prime Minister Amadou Ba.

Mr Faye was in prison less than two weeks ago and campaigned on a promise of radical change.

Official results are expected later this week.

The vote followed months of political turmoil in one of Africa’s most stable democracies, after outgoing President Macky Sall tried to postpone the election until December.