Senior Al-Shabaab Commander Captured

0

Senior Al-Shabaab Commander Captured

The Somali National Army’s Gorgor Commandos, in coordination with partner forces, captured high-value Al-Shabaab leader Salaad Macalin Cusmaan Cabdiyow (alias Salaad Dheere) during a joint operation in the Lower Shabelle region.
Significance of the Capture:



Target: A veteran commander since 2016 responsible for orchestrating major attacks on military and African Union bases.



Impact: His capture disrupts a critical command and control node used to coordinate terror operations toward the Banaadir region.



Location: The mission was successfully executed in Soo Maray village, near Mubaarak.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here