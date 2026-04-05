Senior Al-Shabaab Commander Captured



The Somali National Army’s Gorgor Commandos, in coordination with partner forces, captured high-value Al-Shabaab leader Salaad Macalin Cusmaan Cabdiyow (alias Salaad Dheere) during a joint operation in the Lower Shabelle region.

Significance of the Capture:





Target: A veteran commander since 2016 responsible for orchestrating major attacks on military and African Union bases.





Impact: His capture disrupts a critical command and control node used to coordinate terror operations toward the Banaadir region.





Location: The mission was successfully executed in Soo Maray village, near Mubaarak.