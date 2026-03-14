Senior Iranian Official Sets Non-Negotiable Conditions to End the War: Full U.S. Compensation and Complete Withdrawal from the Persian Gulf

In a direct and hardline statement delivered today, Mohsen Rezaee former Commander-in-Chief of the Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps (I₹GC) and current member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council declared that “the end of the war is in our hands.”

Rezaee stated that Iran will only consider ending the conflict on two conditions:

Receiving full compensation from the United States for all damages suffered. Obtaining a 100% guarantee for Iran’s future security which, he emphasized, “is not possible without the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Persian Gulf.”

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and reflect Tehran’s firm negotiating position.

Source: Direct video statement by Mohsen Rezaee, broadcast on Iranian state-affiliated media