SENIOR PF MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND, CITE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DEVELOPMENT RECORD

Lusaka, Zambia – June 4, 2025

A number of senior founding members of the Patriotic Front (PF) have officially defected to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), citing the developmental strides made under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.

Leading the group of defectors is Paul Moonga, who recently announced his resignation from the PF. He was joined by Retired Captain Benson Mpundu from Chilanga, Rabison Siwila—Vice Constituency Chairman from Katuba, Benedatte Kaimbe—Treasurer in Chilanga, and Betty Chisi—the Women’s Vice Chairlady from Chilanga District.

Speaking during the event, Retired Captain Mpundu said his decision to join the UPND was motivated by the unity, love, peace, and inclusiveness that the ruling party has demonstrated both in leadership and among its grassroots membership.

“These are clear signs of the presence of God’s spirit in the ruling party. I am inspired to be part of the efforts to develop this country under President Hichilema,” said Capt. Mpundu.

He praised President Hichilema’s servant leadership style and highlighted key achievements such as the reintroduction of meal allowances for university students, the implementation of the free education policy, and notable improvements in the agricultural sector.

He also commended the government’s announcement of a K340 floor price for a 50kg bag of maize by the Food Reserve Agency—an initiative aimed at increasing farmers’ income.

The defectors were warmly received by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, who commended their courage and described their decision as a timely birthday gift for President Hichilema, who turned 63 today.

Mr. Imenda reaffirmed the party’s commitment to inclusive development and praised President Hichilema’s leadership in steering Zambia through various national challenges, including a high debt burden, the aftermath of pandemic, and prolonged droughts.

“Had the PF remained in power, Zambia’s problems would have worsened due to the poor leadership they offered. Under President Hichilema, the economy is now back on track,” Mr. Imenda said.

The defection marks yet another high-profile shift in Zambia’s political landscape as the UPND continues to gain ground following its 2021 electoral victory and ahead of the 2026 general elections.

© UPND Media Team