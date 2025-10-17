Senior US government official ‘confirms existence of UFOs’ in shock new documentary

A senior US Government official has confirmed ‘the existence of UFOs’ in a new trailer, with a former official confirming the existence.

The revelation came from a teaser for an upcoming Prime Video documentary, The Age of Disclosure, which will focus on the belief that the existence of alien life has been covered up by the government for decades.

Presented by TV and Film producer Dan Farah, the doc suggests that the United States have been subject to an 80 year cover-up, and includes interviews with multiple senior government officials.

Amongst those shown to be interviewed in the trailer is Marco Rubio, the United States Secretary of State, and one of the highest-ranking members of the current US government.

Rubio, a major Donald Trump ally, appears in the documentary and states that UFOs have been spotted flying over restricted nuclear facilities.

The Secretary of State does not exactly suggest that these flying objects are silver saucers with green aliens hanging out the top, but in the trailer doesn’t specify his stance on the investigations.

He says in the trailer: “We’ve had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities — and it’s not ours.”

Rubio goes on to say that ‘even Presidents have been operating on a need-to-know basis’.

The most shocking revelation from the trailer however comes from Jay Stratton, a retired Defense Intelligence Agency official.

Stratton was the former director of the government’s UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) Task Force and confirms that he has seen both alien craft and alien beings.

He says: “I have seen, with my own eyes, non-human craft and non-human beings.”

Farah previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the documentary, calling it the ‘biggest disinformation campaign in the history of the U.S. government.”

He went on to add: “Clearly, the facts around this topic have been covered up for 80 years and kept from the public, and every single high-level, credible person I interviewed did not think that was right.

“They knew that was the case, and they did not think it was acceptable.”

The film has been highly touted, but some who have seen it so far are skeptical about the claims.

Whilst Variety’s Owen Gleiberman acknowledged that they ‘want to believe’, they were not convinced by the arguments outlined in the doc.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fienberg points to the legitimacy of those interviewed, particularly Marco Rubio, before saying: “My problem with The Age of Disclosure isn’t the lack of opposing voices.

“It’s that there couldn’t be experts debunking anything here. Nothing is proven, and thus nothing can be refuted.

“If somebody insists, without evidence, that there’s an underground bunker somewhere with a thousand alien bodies and 50 alien spacecraft, it’s impossible for anybody to refute.”

For those X-Files fans who want to believe and thus want to judge for themselves however, the documentary will release on Prime Video November 21.