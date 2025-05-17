Senzo Meyiwa case investigator escapes attempted kidnapping



The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has confirmed that no sensitive documents or exhibits were stolen during an armed robbery and attempted kidnapping involving a former investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.





The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, 15 May 2025, in Lombardy East, Johannesburg. The former investigator, travelling in a state vehicle, was followed by suspects who forced him to stop and attempted to kidnap him. The investigator managed to resist and escape unharmed.





During the robbery, a state-issued firearm, ammunition, police reflector jacket, laptop, USB drives, and photocopies of documentation relating to the Meyiwa case were stolen. However, General Masemola emphasized that the original docket and key exhibits remain secure and that the stolen materials had already been disclosed in court proceedings.





A high-level investigation team, led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has been assembled to pursue the suspects. Crime Intelligence is involved, and the motive behind the attack is under investigation.





Masemola reassured the public and the Meyiwa family that the incident will not impact the ongoing trial. SAPS encourages anyone with relevant information to assist the police.