SEPARATING FACT FROM Fiction: A REBUTTAL TO MUSA MWENYA’S MISCONCEPTIONS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS



By Timmy



Musa Mwenya’s recent article on constitutional amendments has sparked intense debate, with some of his claims generating unnecessary fear and misinformation among Zambians. As a concerned citizen, I feel compelled to set the record straight and provide a more balanced perspective on this critical issue.



Contrary to Musa mwenya’s ssertions, the government is not imposing constitutional amendments on the people of Zambia. Instead, they are following the law and initiating a process that will involve wide consultation and consensus. At this point, we don’t even know what the proposed amendments will look like.





The government has assured us that the constitutional amendment process will be transparent and inclusive. This means that all stakeholders, including citizens, civil society organizations, and opposition parties, will have a chance to participate and provide input. Musa Mwenya and his group should focus on constructive engagement rather than inciting protests and unrest.





Musa Mwenya also raises concerns about the government’s plan to buy new vehicles for additional constituencies. However, this is not a significant problem. In fact, it’s a step in the right direction to benefit the people. The government is working within the law to ensure that the constitutional amendment process is transparent and inclusive.





Let’s not forget that the current Constitution is the best Zambia has had since independence, with progressive clauses like the 50%+1 vote clause and the running mate clause. These clauses have enhanced Zambia’s democracy, and there is no indication that the government plans to remove them. The opposition’s claims to the contrary are nothing but propaganda aimed at turning the people against the government.





Musa Mwenya’s concerns are understandable, but he should engage in constructive dialogue rather than spreading misinformation. The government is committed to following the law and ensuring that the constitutional amendment process is transparent and inclusive. As citizens, let’s focus on promoting a more informed and nuanced discussion on this critical issue. It’s important to note that the president of zambia means well for the nation of zambia and we just have to support him.



WAGON MEDIA