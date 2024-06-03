Sermon on Tribalism

By Godfrey Chitalu

In recent times, tribal talk has reared its ugly head, threatening the unity and peace that Zambia has cherished for decades. This rising tide of divisive rhetoric is not just a cancer to our harmony but a direct assault on the very fabric of our nation.

As a Zambian who speaks and understands a multitude of languages, including Lozi, Bisa, Kaonde, Lunda, Luvale, Bisa, Chewa, Tumbuka, Lala Ngumbo, Soli, Lungu, Namwanga, Swaka, and Lenje, I stand resolutely against this dangerous trend.

I vividly remember the time my Lozi friend Mwanangono bought a coffin for a family member while I was far away in Lundazi. This act of compassion transcended any tribal boundaries and reaffirmed our shared humanity. It’s moments like these that remind us that our strength lies in our unity, not in the artificial divisions of tribe.

Our nation is a beautiful mosaic of cultures and languages from Imwiko to Eggichikeni. My experiences—from translating Tumbuka when we started Radio Chikaya as the 90s – were expiring to daily enjoying Tonga dishes; Mabisi and Musohya, and greeting friends in Lunda—highlight the interconnectedness that makes Zambia unique.

Having visited over a hundred districts, I can attest that each corner of our country offers something valuable and unique.

This commitment to learning and embracing different cultures has enriched my life and deepened my connection to every part of Zambia.

However, to truly win the fight against tribalism, we must ensure that hate speech arrests are not selective. As an apolitical Christian, I believe in fairness and justice for all.

Everyone involved in spreading hate speech must be held accountable, regardless of their political affiliation, without waiting for cagey witnesses. This even-handed approach is crucial if we are to foster genuine unity and eradicate tribalism.

Tribalism is a cancer that erodes the bonds of unity and undermines our collective progress. We must rise above these petty distinctions and celebrate our differences as strengths rather than weaknesses.

I learnt when I started Makani Etu a Soli publication in the 90s that our diverse cultures are not barriers but threads that weave the rich tapestry of Zambia.

By embracing this diversity, we pave the way for a more united, peaceful, and prosperous nation. I have good memories of Chipata, where the advent of the new millennium saw us launch Kwacha Kummawa, a Chewa newspaper.

In the face of tribal talk, let us stand firm and resolute. Let us champion the cause of unity and reject any attempts to divide us.

Together, we can build a more united, resilient, and harmonious Zambia for generations to come. Both choir members and praise singers can sing one song!

Credit: Kalemba