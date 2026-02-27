SERVE YOUR FOUR-YEAR JAIL TERM, COURT ORDERS LUSAMBO



THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court of the High Court Division has upheld the sentence imposed by the lower court, which convicted former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to four years’ imprisonment with hard labour.





In November 2024, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court convicted him on nine counts of corrupt practices, tax evasion, and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.





The incarcerated former Kabushi Member of Parliament appealed his conviction and sentence.





However, a panel of three judges led by Anna Ononuju noted that the lower court had rightfully convicted Mr. Lusambo, as the State proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.



Diamond TV