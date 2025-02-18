SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: FAZ Elections Remain Credible Despite Propaganda Attempts – Martin Akende

FAZ ELECTION CORNER



SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: FAZ Elections Remain Credible Despite Propaganda Attempts



Yesterday, February 17, 2025, marked a significant milestone in the Football Association of Zambia’s electoral process, as Elections Committee Chairperson Ronald Hatoongo announced the list of validly nominated candidates for the 2025 FAZ elective annual general meeting later next month in Livingstone.





This announcement came after a thorough scrutiny by the governance committee and the electoral committee, who carefully reviewed the nominations of individuals vying for various positions at the elective AGM.



As someone who’s been following this process closely, I recall writing an article on January 31st, 2025, urging football stakeholders, including candidates, councilors, and the general football community, to familiarize themselves with the election’s guidelines and the FAZ constitution – a crucial step in ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process.





I further commended the FAZ Electoral Committee for their efforts in keeping stakeholders informed about the election roadmap and their dedication to transparency.



Effective governance in football is rooted in a thorough understanding of the governing laws, making it essential for all stakeholders, including administrators, players, and fans, to be well-versed in both the FIFA and FAZ constitutions.





These foundational documents establish the principles, rules, and regulations that shape decision-making processes in the sport. By thoroughly understanding the provisions and guidelines outlined in the FIFA and FAZ constitutions, individuals can gain valuable insights into the framework that governs football, enabling them to navigate the complex landscape of the sport with confidence and clarity.





This, in turn, can foster a culture of transparency, accountability, and good governance, ultimately contributing to the overall development and growth of the game.



The committee yesterday announced that only one candidate, Andrew Kamanga, has successfully and validly presented papers that were in order for the presidency, while two candidates, Justin Mumba and Christopher Kasale, did so for the vice presidency.





The reason some candidates didn’t make the cut is that their nominators weren’t registered in the FAZ Connect system for the current season, which is a requirement. This eligibility check is a crucial step in ensuring the integrity of the election process, and it’s great to see the committee taking it seriously.



The Electoral Committee’s commitment to transparency is evident in their thorough vetting process, which includes checks on candidates’ experience and qualifications, as well as their nominators’ registration status.





Mr. Hatoongo emphasized that each candidate needed two independent nominators who were recognized FAZ members. It was also clarified that only individuals in official positions, such as President, Chairman, General Secretary, or CEO, of a member association or club affiliate were authorized to submit nominations on behalf of FAZ members.



Additionally, the committee confirmed that candidates were required to have at least five years of leadership experience within FAZ, with three of those years being consecutive before the election (March 2022–Present). They stated that this verification was conducted through FAZ Connect to assess each candidate’s leadership record.





Others according to information failed to due to the integrity check rule. However, we shall fully appreciate and discuss these issues once the window for appeal is closed and a final list is announced.



From the onset It is clear that the FAZ electoral commission made a genuine effort to sensitize candidates and stakeholders, including those running football clubs in the Zambian Premier League (ZPL), but some candidates ignored the genuine efforts and choose to politick.





It’s surprising to see that some candidates were more focused on unseating Andrew Kamanga, the incumbent, rather than taking the time to thoroughly understand the election rules and study the constitution.



This lack of preparation can be a major setback, especially when it comes to navigating the complex electoral process. Meanwhile, others seemed to be relying on external state organs to influence the outcome.





Again, I repeat formalize yourself with the FAZ and FIFA constitutions, Regulations Handbook and the Electoral Rules for you not to have difficulties. These foundational documents, namely the FIFA and FAZ constitutions, provide a comprehensive framework for the principles, rules, and regulations that guide decision-making processes in football. By thoroughly grasping the provisions and guidelines outlined in these constitutions, individuals can gain valuable insights into key aspects of football governance, including:





1. Governance structures and leadership roles

2. Election processes and eligibility criteria

3. Disciplinary procedures and dispute resolution mechanisms

4. Financial management and accountability standards





Through this knowledge, stakeholders can engage in informed discussions, make informed decisions, and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of Zambian football. Ultimately, understanding the FIFA and FAZ constitutions is crucial for promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in football.



It’s unfortunate that some individuals may rush to the courts without fully understanding the relevant constitutional provisions.





WAY FORWARD AND CONCLUSION



Football governance has its own rules. Those that have failed to make it can still appeal to the Appeals Committee which is an independent organ. Going to court will be the waste and catastrophic decision, because one will fall off from the football family. For now, follow the procedure and do better next time. Please avoid going to court.



Author:

Martin Akende

Football governance expert

Media and Communication Consultant @spider communication