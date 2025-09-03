SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON FAZ TRIBALISM CLAIMS: HISTORY, FACTS & FAIRNESS





In the last few hours, accusations have surfaced alleging a “tribal purge” at Football House under newly elected FAZ President Keith Mweemba, with claims that staff from Northern and Eastern provinces are being systematically removed, while others are being protected based on regional affiliation.





This is a serious accusation, and it deserves a serious, factual, and historically accurate response. And for that, we begin with this picture attached to this post.





This image was taken during the Kalusha Bwalya administration, long before Andrew Kamanga or Keith Mweemba took over. Many of the faces in the current secretariat (accused of being tribally favoured) have in fact served across three different regimes, beginning as far back as Anchor House, the old FAZ headquarters.





LONG-SERVING STAFF – BEYOND POLITICS OR TRIBE



Some of the staff now being labelled as “retained due to tribal bias” have a track record that spans nearly two decades of service at Football House.





Here’s what we know:



Moreen Mweene – Present since Anchor House days, long before Kamanga, and certainly not a recent appointee.





Cuthbert Tuwa – Has been in FAZ since the Kalusha era.



Chizyuka Hamangaba, Nelson Mukuyu, Loreen, and Sydney Mungala – These are not new names, and their retention has more to do with institutional memory and performance than tribe.





Others like the late Mrs Namusa, Mainga, Martha, and Nkweto Tembwe exited during the Kamanga regime or earlier and without social media frenzy.



“Dzina silibe ntchito, ntchito ndi imene ilibe dzina.”

A name does not define work; it is the work that speaks for itself.





UNDERSTANDING THE CURRENT TRANSITIONS



Some of the current staff exits include:



Reuben Kamanga – General Secretary

Mathews Ngoma – Finance Manager

John Msimuko – Deputy GS

Nathan Phiri – Liaison Officer

Mike Mubanga – Media

Clifford Mulenga – Youth development

Henry Kawimbe – Stores

Philip Zyambo – League Manager





It’s worth clarifying that:



Some contracts ended due to performance clauses.



Others expired naturally or due to internal restructuring.



A few resigned voluntarily or moved on to other opportunities.





These changes are not unprecedented , they mirror the exact transitions that happened when Andrew Kamanga took over from Kalusha Bwalya. The difference? No one cried tribalism then.





WHAT THEY’RE NOT TELLING YOU: SELECTIVE LISTING TO PUSH A NARRATIVE



In the ongoing tribalism debate, it’s not just what’s being said that matters , it’s also what’s being left out.





Those alleging a “tribal purge” at Football House have gone to great lengths to list a certain set of people who have left , while conveniently ignoring others from similar backgrounds who are still firmly in place or have even been promoted or appointed under the current administration.





Let’s set the record straight.



Here are some names they’ve deliberately omitted:



Joseph Chimpampwe

Brian Mulenga

Frisco Mulosa

Iva Lengwe

Gregory Sinyangwe

Col. Siame

Nyambe

Bernadette Chola

Masisi Banda

Simata Simata

Mrs Banda

Lyson Zulu

Aziph Banda

Annie Namukanga

Matsauso the driver.





These individuals represent a wide array of provinces and ethnic backgrounds and many continue to serve, advise, or represent FAZ in different capacities, including on committees, in executive roles, or as consultants.





Their exclusion from the tribalism narrative is not accidental, it is a deliberate attempt to push division and discredit the current leadership using ethnic sentiment.



“Nkhalango simangoyang’anidwa ndi mitengo iwiri yokha.”

A forest cannot be judged by just two trees.





IF IT WASN’T TRIBAL UNDER KAMANGA, WHY NOW?



Under President Kamanga, many Bemba and Eastern staff were retained or promoted , yet tribalism was never raised.



So why is it suddenly an issue under Keith Mweemba?





Let’s be fair: not every decision will be popular, and not every departure will be pleasant , but to accuse President Mweemba of tribal cleansing is not only irresponsible, it is dangerous.



“Mwini ntchito amaoneka ndi zotsatira.”

The true owner of the work is seen in the results.





MY FINAL THOUGHTS



We are a nation of diverse tribes, but we are one people. In football and especially at FAZ , what should matter most is competence, contribution, and capacity, not clan or dialect.





Let’s allow the current FAZ executive to work, be judged by results, and avoid dragging our beautiful game into the mud of tribal politics.



So yes , I hate this thought of tribalism.