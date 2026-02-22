SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: STRUCTURES ARE NOT FOR RENT



By Bwembya Mwaume



A direct response to Mr. Mazimba Justine and Team Mazembe regarding the leadership of Hon. Given Lubinda and the Patriotic Front (PF).





Let us shift the focus from manufactured breakaway narratives and confront the real issue: misinformation and political double standards.





1. WHO IS REALLY CONFUSED?



Mr. Mazimba and his team claim PF structures have abandoned Hon. Given Lubinda in favor of Hon. Brian Mundubile. Yet they continue issuing open letters and constant statements about Lubinda.





If he is irrelevant, why the obsession?



You do not campaign against someone who has no influence. The continuous attacks only confirm one thing, Hon. Lubinda remains politically significant.





2. BM8: A MOVEMENT OR A SHADOW?



Hon. Brian Mundubile has launched his own movement, BM8. That decision alone acknowledges separation.





If BM8 is strong and independent, why is there still an attempt to lay claim to PF structures? Why speak to members instead of recognized party structures? Why seek validation from the very organization you claim to have outgrown?





True political movements build their own identity. They do not survive by constantly referencing the leadership they claim to have surpassed.





3. STRUCTURES BELONG TO THE PARTY, NOT INDIVIDUALS



The Patriotic Front is not a personal asset. Its structures across Zambia remain intact under the leadership of Hon. Given Lubinda.





These are committed members who stood firm during political storms not seasonal actors who shift allegiance when convenient.





Structures are built through loyalty, sacrifice, and consistency. They are not for hire, nor are they transferred by press statements.





4. STOP MISLEADING MEMBERS



Engaging members while bypassing established party structures creates confusion. The PF remains organized and legally constituted.





Claims that structures have “moved” are simply narratives designed to create the appearance of momentum where there is none.





5. LEADERSHIP IS NOT NOISE



While some are busy talking, issuing open letters, and creating parallel formations, Hon. Given Lubinda continues to maintain and stabilize the party.





Real leadership is not measured by press conferences. It is measured by endurance, discipline, and constancy.



If BM8 believes it commands genuine national support, the path is simple: compete independently and prove it.





But attempting to discredit PF leadership while simultaneously seeking to benefit from its established structures exposes contradiction not strength.



Leadership is about conviction, not convenience.

Consistency, not confusion.



#GivenLubinda #PFStructures #ZambiaPolitics #PoliticalIntegrity.