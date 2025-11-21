Seven Suspects Arrested in Kabwe After Alleged Harassment of Given Lubinda

SUBJECT: SEVEN SUSPECTS APPREHENDED IN KABWE INCIDENT



November 21, 2025 — Following the incident that occurred on November 19, 2025, around 12:00 hours at 3 Seasons Lodge in Kabwe, during which Honourable Given Lubinda was allegedly harassed by a mob, Police in Kabwe conducted an intelligence-led operation today, November 21, 2025, and have so far apprehended seven male suspects, all residents of Kabwe, in connection with the matter.





The suspects have been identified as:



1. Mbesuma Bernard, aged 35, of Kamuchanga Compound

2. Edwin Mukwaila, aged 40, of Kamuchanga Compound

3. Mainza Moonga, aged 35, of Kamuchanga Compound

4. Wesley Sichangala, aged 32, of Makululu Compound



5. Shenny Mwanza, aged 20, of Katondo Compound

6. Pascal Puta, aged 20, of Katondo Compound

7. Choax Banda, aged 26, of High Ridge

Investigations are ongoing, and the public will be informed of further developments.





The suspects are currently in custody awaiting formal charges.



Meanwhile, Police in Kabwe have invited Honourable Given Lubinda, the complainant, to submit a formal statement and complete the required case-complaint formalities to support the ongoing investigation.





The Zambia Police Service reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on political violence. Such conduct is criminal, and we caution would-be offenders that the Police will ensure perpetrators face the full force of the law.



Godfrey Chilabi

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER