Sexyy Red calls out Ray J for lying about being intimate with her

Ray J apologized to Sexyy Red for his bizarre claims, and even Justin Bieber popped out on social media to call him out.



Ray J has gotten a lot of backlash for his many wild takes these days, although that’s mostly the case for his Diddy commentary. However, he also got flack for recently claiming he slept with Sexyy Red, including from the femcee herself.

As caught by AllHipHop, the St. Louis hitmaker took to Instagram to share some DMs on the platform with Ray in which she calls him out for lying about their interaction. Ray J subsequently apologized for referencing Sexyy Red.

“So dis what you doin playing wit people name on da internet?” she wrote to him. “I said right after we slept on the plane together,” Ray responded. “You know I playin I’m always trolling and you know I love you – I’ll make it clear right now on my main page. Sorry if you mad at me – I’ll make it right now.”

“Dats not coo,” Sexyy replied. “I’ll make it right and I’m really sorry Sexyy and I’ll apologize on camera too,” he expressed. Then, she added another caption to this interaction via her IG Story screenshot. “Cornball azx lyin on ya meat is weird… play in yo a* not wimme.”

In fact, even Justin Bieber chimed into this drama, and the “OMG” artist reposted his reaction. “This rubs me real wrong,” he wrote on his Instagram Story with a repost of her original screenshot. “Sorry @sexyyred u the goat.”