Seychelles to hold rerun presidential election as no candidate secures 50%



The electoral authority has not announced when the rerun election is expected to be held.





With no outright winner, Seychelles will hold a rerun presidential election after the country’s two main contenders secured below 50 percent of the votes, the electoral authority said.





According to official results on Sunday, incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan gained 46.4 percent of the vote while opposition figure Patrick Herminie received 48.8 percent, according to The Associated Press news agency.