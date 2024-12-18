SH00TING INCIDENT: THREE CHINESE NATIONALS ARRESTED



Three Chinese nationals have been arrested as investigations continue into the shooting incidents that occurred on 12th December, 2024 at Sun City and Zambezi Mall.





The accident resulted in two other Chinese nationals getting injured.



Those arrested are 41-year-old Heming Yang of Makeni, 36-year-old Feng Chen of Chudleigh and Yang Houcai, 43, of Los Angeles Road.





Police Public Relations Officer, Rae Hamoonga, says Yang disclosed that on 12th December, 2024 around 23:00 hours, he handed over his pistol to his friend, Yang Tahan, who is believed to have fled to Tanzania en route to China.





Tahan is said to have recklessly fired three shots into the air, causing terror and alarm.



Hamoonga notes that Heming Yang has since been charged and arrested for the offense of failing to secure a Firearm contrary to Section 38(3) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 110 of the Laws of Zambia and remains in custody at Chelston Police Station.





Meanwhile, during his interrogation, Chen revealed that on the night of the incident, he responded to a distress call from his elder brother, Can Chen, who reported being attacked by a group of Chinese nationals armed with pistols at Zambezi Mall.





He stated that in an attempt to defend himself and his brother, he used his pistol, to shoot at their attackers, injuring Yang Houcai, one of the assailants.





Hamoonga says Chen has been charged and arrested for Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm contrary to Section 224 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





Meanwhile, Houcai who was summoned for interviews after being discharged from Medland Medical Center revealed that he was in possession of a firearm during the incident and actively participated in the violence, firing shots at the victims.





He has been charged and arrested for two counts of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm contrary to Section 224 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and currently in custody at Chelston Police Station.



Hamoonga says all the suspects are scheduled to appear in court soon.