Shadreck Kasanda in court over US$5million armed robbery charge

MINER and businessman Sedrick Kasanda has been dragged to court over alleged armed robbery involving US$5million.

Mr Kasanda, who is charged with aggravated robbery but has been bee in court for trial despite being detained for seven months, is accused of robbing an Egyptian out of US$5million.

It is alleged that on August 13, 2023, the accused, jointly while acting with other unknown people, was armed with a firearm and stole US$5million from Michel Adel Michel Botros.

It is alleged that at the time of the alleged theft, the accused immediately or after, threatened or used violence on Mr Botros to prevent the victim from resisting the grabbing of the money.

Yesterday, the accused was before Lusaka magistrate George Njobvu for reading of the charge.

He was being represented by lawyers; former Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa, Clement Andeleki and Nkula Botha.

Senior public prosecutor Michael Nundwe told the court that case was coming up for explanation of the charge awaiting a letter from the Director of Public Prosecutions to commit the accused to the High Court for trial.

“The committal letter from the DPP is not ready,” Mr Nundwe said but said the same will be ready at the next hearing on March 18.

But before the adjournment, Mr Nkula said if the committal letter to the High Court is not ready next week, the defence will make an application.

“We shall file the appropriate application before this court to determine any matters that we deem fit for the possible examination by this honourable court,” he said.

Mr Andeleki added that in the next hearing, the defence intend to move court for the necessary application because Mr Kasanda was charged with aggravated robbery by the police on September 8, 2023 but since then the committal to the High Court has not been ready.

“It is our position that the State is using extra judicial detention mechanisms to deprive the accused person of his right to fair trial and enshrined in Articles 18 of the Constitution.

“As at today, he has been in detention for seven months without committal. We thought we could alert the court on the next course or action,” Mr Andeleki said.

Mr Kasanda is also appearing in the High Court charged with Espionage, in connection with the thwarted gold scandal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport which happened last August.

(Mwebantu, Thursday, March 14th, 2024)