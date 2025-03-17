SHAKAFUSWA WRITES ECZ OVER 2021 ELECTORAL DATA



Subject: Final Notice – Urgent Request for Statistical Data on the 2021 Elections



Dear Chairperson,



I hope this letter finds you well.



I am writing to express our deep concern regarding the total lack of response to our initial request for the statistical data from the 2021 elections, which was submitted on [25 February 2025, copy attached]. As of today, despite the critical importance of this data for public transparency and electoral integrity, we have yet to receive any acknowledgment or response from the Electoral Commission of Zambia.





This continued silence is not only unacceptable but also raises serious questions about the Electoral Commission’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and public access to information. As an organization dedicated to supporting democratic processes, we cannot overlook the gravity of this situation. Without this crucial data, the public, political stakeholders, and civil society cannot conduct proper analysis, hold authorities accountable, or plan for future electoral processes. The lack of transparency is detrimental to the democratic health of our country.





The absence of a response deepens public skepticism and undermines the integrity of the electoral process.



We must make it clear: if we do not receive a formal and comprehensive response to this request by [25 March 2025], we will not hesitate to escalate this matter. We are prepared to organize a peaceful public demonstration to demand that the Electoral Commission uphold its responsibility to provide the requested information. This action will be a genuine call from the people who deserve transparency and accountability from their elected institutions. The Zambia Police will be notified of our intentions accordingly.





It is not our preferred course of action, but the lack of response leaves us with no other choice. The public has a right to know, and we will ensure that their voices are heard if necessary. We strongly urge the ECZ to address this issue promptly before this situation escalates further.





We remain hopeful that the Commission will take this final opportunity to fulfill its obligations in a timely and transparent manner. Should you require further information or clarification, we are happy to cooperate, but we expect a prompt and substantial reply by the deadline mentioned above.





Thank you for your immediate attention to this matter.



Ephraim Shakafuswa

Member – Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders