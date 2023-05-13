SHAKIRA COVERS UP, AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF STEALING AND SAMPLING “WAKA WAKA”

“Waka Waka” which was originally composed and released as “Zamina mina” by Cameroonian Zangaléwa in 1986, was an animation special at the first and only world Cup, ever hosted in Africa (South Africa 2010).

Speaking On how her inspiration came for this song, Shakira said:

“Waka Waka is a dear song to me. The inspiration came in an unexpected way. I was taking a day off at my farm in Uruguay, I walked from the barn to house, and in that walk, the inspiration came to me”

The song has gone on to amass over 3 5Billion views on YouTube alone, besides other platforms and revenue made from the world cup performances with the song.

It’s true that Shakira got dragged to court and had to settle the Cameroonian group with a certain amount, but let’s not ignore how smart she was with her defence for not having sampled the song!

She is very shameless about it, yet it’s all clear the song is not hers.

