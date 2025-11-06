Shamed Man City star Robinho has given his first prison video interview since he started a nine-year prison sentence for rape in Brazil.

The 41-year-old father-of-three, who has been behind bars at Dr Jose Augusto Cesar Salgado Prison in the state of Sao Paulo since March 21 2024, said he has been treated just like any other inmate.

️ “My meals and sleeping hours are the same as the other inmates. I have never eaten any different food, nor have I ever received any different treatment. When it’s time to work, I do everything here that all the other inmates are also able to do. When we want to play football, we are allowed to do so when there is no work on Sundays.

“I have never received any kind of benefit. Visits are on Saturdays or Sundays. When my wife comes she does not come alone, she comes with my children. The oldest plays, and the two youngest can come. Visits are the same and treatment is the same for everyone.”