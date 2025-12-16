SHAMEFUL AND UNPARLIAMENTARY CONDUCT BY THE SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY-ULP Vice President Chisala Kasakula

SHAMEFUL AND UNPARLIAMENTARY CONDUCT BY THE SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY





We, in the United Liberal Party, a member of the We’re One Zambia Alliance (WOZA) wish to strongly express our disappointment with the behavior of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Nelly Mutti, following the voting on Bill No. 7 of 2025. Her actions of celebrating and dancing on the floor of the House were shameful, unprofessional, and completely unparliamentary.





We want to state clearly that this conduct shows a lack of shame and exposes her open partisanship. By behaving in this manner, she demonstrated that she is acting as a political cadre rather than as a neutral and independent Speaker of the National Assembly.





We wish to remind Hon Nelly Mutti that the office of the Speaker demands dignity, neutrality, and respect for all Members of Parliament, regardless of political affiliation. The Speaker is expected to protect the integrity of Parliament, uphold the Constitution, and preside over proceedings in a fair and impartial manner.





Such behavior is dangerous to democracy and unhealthy for a democratic state like Zambia. Parliament is a serious institution meant for national debate and decision making, not a place for political celebration or mockery after the passage of controversial legislation. Her actions have undermined public confidence in Parliament and set a very bad precedent for future parliamentary conduct.





We therefore call on the Speaker to reflect on her actions, respect the office she holds, and restore the dignity of the National Assembly. Zambia’s democracy must be protected, and leaders entrusted with high offices must act in the national interest, not as party activists.





Issued by

Chisala Kasakula

Vice President

United Liberal Party

ULP a member of we’re one Zambia Alliance