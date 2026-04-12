SHAQ WALKS AWAY FROM $40 MILLION REEBOK DEAL TO MAKE SHOES KIDS CAN ACTUALLY AFFORD — OVER 400 MILLION PAIRS SOLD





Shaquille O’Neal just reminded everyone what real success looks like.



In the candid interview, Shaq explained why he turned down a massive $40 million Reebok contract extension back in the ’90s after one mom told him his $100+ signature shoes were too expensive for struggling families.





He didn’t whine or virtue-signal. He acted.



“My thing is it’s all about affordability,” Shaq said. After his own mom agreed with the woman — “Baby, the lady was right. Your shoes do cost more” — he walked away from the big-money deal and partnered with Walmart to create the $20 Shaq brand





The result? More than 400 million pairs sold worldwide, with Shaq saying they’ve now moved over 470 million.





While other athletes and celebrities chase luxury contracts and lecture working families from their mansions, Shaq made sure every kid who looked up to him could actually own a pair of his shoes.