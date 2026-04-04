UPDATE: SHAWKI FAWAZ REMANDED AS COURT ADJOURNS TAX CASE

Shawki Fawaz, who was arrested on March 27, 2026, for alleged tax-related offenses, appeared before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court on March 31. The matter has been adjourned to April 13.

Fawaz has been remanded in custody at Kamfinsa Prison pending the next court hearing.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing tax laws and tackling suspected financial crimes, while urging the public to report any tax-related offenses to the Zambia Revenue Authority.