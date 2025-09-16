She quit her job in her home country in the Netherlands and moved to Ghana to find a job

It seems Ghana is also a place for those from the Western world to seek greener pastures. Perhaps we should stop trying to Japa.

In a surprising context, a 26-year-old Dutch woman by the name Amber has gone viral after she decided to switch career and country.

Amber said she quit her job back in the Netherlands and decided to move to Ghana.

She revealed that her move to Ghana was without a plan and she was hoping to find a job in the country.

Amber added that she moved to Ghana in June 2024. She hopes to find a job in Ghana so she can stay in the country for a long time.

She’s been sharing her story in a video that has racked up tons of views, talking about eyeing both regular jobs and maybe starting her own thing.

People are calling her brave as hell for ditching the stability of Europe for Ghana’s hustle—comments are full of respect mixed with “that’s wild” vibes.