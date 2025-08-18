SHEPANDE MEETS KAMANGA AT FOOTBALL HOUSE



Newly appointed Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary Machacha Shepande has reported at Football House in Lusaka as part of his transition into the role.





Shepande was welcomed by outgoing General Secretary Reuben Kamanga, who officially received him at the Secretariat.





Kamanga, who departs after two years of service, wished his successor well in steering the FAZ Secretariat forward.





The two administrators held talks in a cordial atmosphere, focusing on continuity and the smooth transfer of responsibilities.





Shepande expressed appreciation for the welcome and pledged to contribute fully to the growth of Zambian football.





Shepande, a veteran administrator with over 30 years of service in football, previously served as FAZ General Secretary and also worked as Head of Sport at the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa.