Shivambu slams Ramaphosa’s U.S. visit as “embarrassing” for South Africa



Floyd Shivambu, Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, has sharply criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent U.S. visit, accusing him of failing to represent South Africa’s interests.





Speaking on Sunday, Shivambu described Ramaphosa’s conduct during his May 21 White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump as that of a “colonial clerk,” alleging he offered South Africa’s rare earth minerals while neglecting the nation’s dignity.





Shivambu’s remarks follow Ramaphosa’s diplomatic response to Trump’s controversial claim of a “white genocide” in South Africa, which the president calmly rebutted.





The MK Party SG argued that Ramaphosa’s approach was inadequate, failing to challenge what he called persistent global racism. “South Africa deserves a leader who asserts our sovereignty, not one who bows to foreign powers,” Shivambu stated.