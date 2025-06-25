Shivambu to unveil National Consultation Team for Mayibuye iAfrica on Friday

Floyd Shivambu, former MK Party secretary-general, is set to unveil the National Consultation Team (NCT) for the Mayibuye Consultation Process on June 27, 2025, as part of his initiative to explore forming a new political movement, potentially named “Mayibuye iAfrica.”

This follows his dismissal as SG from the MK Party in June 2025, after a controversial unauthorized trip to Malawi to visit fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri.

Shivambu has framed the Mayibuye initiative as a transparent, inclusive process to engage South Africans on the need for a new political party, emphasizing revolutionary principles of honesty and accountability, as inspired by Amilcar Cabral.

The initiative has garnered significant interest, with tens of thousands reportedly signing up as volunteers.

Supported by figures like former EFF chairperson Vusi Khoza and actor Fana Mokoena, the process aims to consult traditional and religious leaders, activists, and communities to shape a potential party’s values and principles ahead of the 2026 local elections.

However, Shivambu’s move has sparked tensions, including legal actions from MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela over defamatory remarks.